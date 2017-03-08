SMEs: The creative case for website personalisation

Dan Croxen-John and Johann Van Tonder of AWA Digital

Personalisation is the online equivalent of walking into your favourite hotel and having the barman ask if you’d like your ‘usual’. The ultimate personalised website experience gives each visitor a unique journey based on who they are and how they have behaved previously. It is an exciting approach to web optimisation that’s becoming increasingly popular.

While personalisation is not a silver bullet, it can and should be an important part of your website optimisation strategy. It offers you the opportunity to make the web experience more relevant to segments of your visitors, and the more relevant it is, the better your website will convert visitors into customers.

The types of variables

To give your visitors a tailored experience you need to know who they are and what they do on your site. You can use two different ways to capture this information: anonymous and known variables.

Anonymous variables include information on whether the visitor is new or returning, where they’re from and if they looked at a particular product. They’re typically recorded using cookies.

A very simple personalisation technique can be based on nothing more than the location from which the user is viewing the website. For example, some sites have reported an uplift in sales by showing images of local landmarks on their home page, such as the Eiffel Tower for users in Paris. International websites often show a tailored welcome message to foreign visitors, confirming delivery to that country and surfacing prices in the user’s local currency.

Anonymous variables were also behind an effective project for Boyle Sports. Anyone visiting the site for the first time was given a personalised offer to encourage them to create an account, from which Boyle achieved a 5% increase in new account creation.

You can use anonymous variables to power a product recommendation engine (PRE), one of the most well-known forms of personalisation. These software tools use algorithms to generate suggestions when a visitor is looking for a particular product and show up on the site as messages like ‘People who bought this also bought…’ PREs can also be used to give the customer recommendations based on known variables such as what they’ve bought in the past. You can develop a PRE yourself or use one of the many commercially available engines from companies such as Rich Relevance, Devatics and Barillance.

The second type of information capture is known variables. This is data about your individual visitors that they’ve given you or that you know about them from other sources, such as their name, demographics and previous purchase history.

To offer personalisation using known variables requires investment in a personalisation platform that can drill down to the level of the individual and integrate a number of data sources, such as a customer database. Although these tend to be harder and more expensive to implement, companies such as QuBit and Optimizely offer packages that make setting up these personalisation experiments more straightforward.

Luxury travel company Secret Escapes saw 210% more completed purchases by targeting logged in users. They looked at organic search terms and PPC keywords that brought the user to the site, as well as the types of content that the user most frequently visited.

Knowing when to personalise

Despite these success stories, it’s not wise to jump straight onto the personalisation bandwagon just because it looks like a way to make a fast buck. Instead, there are three indicators that tell you when to put personalisation high up on your shortlist of opportunities.

Research uncovers a segmentation opportunity: you discover that there is one segment of your visitors who seem to behave in a significantly different way. Split testing reveals a segmentation opportunity: when you analyse the results of a split test, you find markedly different results among different visitor segments. Your frequency of split testing wins starts to plateau or you notice your average uplift going down: site-wide optimisation is geared towards increasing sales for all visitors, so in a sense you are optimising for the ‘average visitor’.

If any of these apply to you, you should consider using personalisation. The creative possibilities are endless and the technology to make it happen gets more accessible and easier all the time. A huge number of solutions are available to you, so the hardest part may be not the mechanics of personalisation but actually deciding which unique experience to offer.

Dan Croxen-John and Johann Van Tonder are CEO and COO of AWA Digital and the authors of new book, E-commerce Website Optimization, published by Kogan Page, priced £19.99.

