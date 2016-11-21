Tech leads the way at British business awards

Winners celebrate at the Startups Awards 2016

The rising stars of British business were celebrated at The Startups Awards, with winners selected from a diverse range of fields including pet food, pensions and personal grooming. The key factor linking the winners’ success, however, has been the way they have embraced and pioneered cutting edge technology to better serve customers and disrupt established industries.

Among the start-ups taking the plaudits were innovative background checking platform Onfido, who not only won Tech Business of the Year and Young Entrepreneur of the Year, but also scooped the main prize as Sage Startups Business of the Year.

Software company Netduma also walked away with two awards, winning Export Business of the Year and Lean Start-up of the Year, while shaving subscription service Cornerstone won the public vote to take the People’s Champion Award.

The prestigious awards, sponsored by Sage, hailed winners across 15 categories who had all been scrutinised by an expert judging panel including Cath Kidston MBE, Emma Sinclair MBE and Dragons' Den star Nick Jenkins. Winners were selected on commercial criteria such as revenue and profit, but also the kind of visionary leadership shown and the companies’ wider contribution to society.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, judge and founder David Lester said: “These are clearly uncertain times for British business, but these exciting start-ups are proof that by being innovative, agile and customer-centric, it is possible for even small companies to disrupt multi-million pound industries.”

The full list of Startups Awards winners