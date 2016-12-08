SME Sales and Marketing

Small Business Saturday hits new heights

The British public came out in force to support Small Business Saturday last weekend when an estimated £717 million was spent with small businesses across the UK. This was 15% up on  last year with over half (57%) of those aware of the day saying they spent more than usual.

Over 80% of all local authorities covering the country actively supported the campaign in a variety of ways, from staging or supporting small business events to offering free parking. Positive consumer feedback was echoed through social media with more than 130,000 tweets being sent on the day.

Michelle Ovens, campaign director of Small Business Saturday, said: "Small Business Saturday has once again delivered a sustained increase in spending with Britain’s small independent businesses. To see the spend on Small Business Saturday reach £249 million more this year than on the first Saturday in 2013, an increase of 53%, is fantastic and confirms the positive stories we are hearing from small businesses in communities across the UK."

Alice Noone, vice president marketing at American Express said: “Small Business Saturday celebrates the vital contribution independent businesses make to our communities and we’re delighted that shoppers rewarded them with such significant spend on the day. We are immensely proud to be principal supporter of the campaign for the fourth year and hope it inspires people to shop small, not just on Small Business Saturday, but throughout the rest of the year.”

