SME Politics

Measures to help SMEs navigate Brexit were conspicuous by their absence

Published By Sasha Yanshin, managing director, Strategy Desk

The headline announcements in the Autumn Statement failed to provide any real surprises for the UK's burgeoning SME sector, and certainly no pleasant ones. Income tax, the National Living Wage and National Insurance changes have been some of this government's favourite dials to turn over the last five years. The Autumn Statement announcements were a continuation of the government's ongoing programme of gradual change in these areas.

The government’s lack of directional effort to support an industry that is growing really fast across the UK might reasonably be considered a cause for concern. There is a clear gap between what is needed and what is being provided. Direct investment via the British Business Bank has been announced at £400m. This may support a small number of growing tech firms, but unfortunately is unlikely to make a significant difference to the industry as a whole. With the investment not hitting the grass roots served by angel investors and seed funding, a handful of larger tech SMEs may collect an incremental round of funding, but the number it will help will be small.

Of far greater importance in terms of potential impact on SMEs is the effect of several less discussed changes that it could cynically be suggested the government tried to bury in the small print. A 2% increase on insurance premium tax will hit nano and micro SMEs. With insurance options being extremely limited, the market is already quasi-monopolised by a small handful of players and these announcements mean business insurance premiums are likely to rise.

Salary sacrifice for employee benefits is also being targeted - another blow to small companies trying to offer their employees something different to the big corporates. Salary sacrifice provides the SME with the possibility of offering the kind of perks and benefits that are typically unavailable in a larger firm. Without them, the SMEs task of attracting and retaining top talent becomes harder.

The drop in corporation tax to 17% is welcome news, although something that was announced some time ago. It will help business owners and investors to collect fatter dividend cheques, but will do little to drive the profit line itself. It will certainly attract more businesses to set up in the UK, and drive entrepreneurship, but is it enough?

Optimistic SMEs perhaps hoped for some real support and incentive to help them through uncertain economic times, but innovative measures to help the UK's SMEs find a path through post-Brexit turmoil were conspicuous by their absence.

You might also like

SMEs welcomed by Theresa May at No 10 reception

Most SMEs are unprepared for further Brexit turbulence

£400m heads to SMEs via British Business Bank

Latest Stories

How artificial intelligence is set to transform the accounting industry

How to make a successful business out of an app

What a tech-enabled Christmas might look like in 2026 ...

Get on with your job, and stop telling people what to do!

Case study: How MAD-HR is making a difference

Hopes and fears: SMEs look forward to 2017

Why SMEs are often reluctant to report fraud

How artificial intelligence is changing our Christmas shop

How indirect communication can have an impact on your business

Keeping your head when everyone else is panicking about change