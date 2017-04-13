Five reasons why SMEs could benefit from a mobile app

It wasn’t so long ago that an app wasn’t a word anybody would even recognise. Now, it's a part of our everyday language, embedded in 21st century culture. Almost all of us will open an app at some point today. They’ve become an integral part of our lives and we rely on them for so many things.

Despite this, as recently as 2016, only 20% of businesses had a mobile app attached to their brand. That means four out of every five business owners are not currently investing in a mobile app for their company. So, chances are, you do not have one either.

There are so many benefits of a mobile app for your small business, but in this article we are going to talk about just five. However, they are five big ones.

1. Instant Accessibility

Technology has made us lazy. The average person browsing their smartphone has an attention span shorter than that of a goldfish. Instant gratification is the name of the game now. Technology exists to make our lives easier, so the easier you make things for the lives of your consumers, the more business you’ll receive.

Apps allow you to satisfy that need of instant gratification. Users don’t have to browse for your website, look up your details or perform any task more complicated than turning on their phone and tapping your app. Immediately, your business and everything you offer is there, right before their eyes.

In this list of 2016’s most downloaded apps, you’ll find Facebook, YouTube, Google Maps and Instagram. All these have easy-to-access websites that provide all the functionality of the app, but users want that quick and easy access to hand at all times, so they download the apps in their droves.

2. Powerful Brand Visibility

Can you imagine a more powerful form of brand exposure than having your logo appear in front of customers every time they open their phone? With an app, your company is always visible.

The result is that they might spot your app and have a browse, even if they weren’t planning on it. They’ll also be more inclined to think of your business if they need something, or be more trusting and receptive to advertising seen elsewhere, as your brand is a part of their daily mobile experience.

3. Increased Perception of Quality

Perception of brand quality is crucial. In a world where almost nothing is truly unique and other options are just a tap away, you need to show that your business is a cut above the rest. An app is the perfect tool to do that.

If executed properly, a dynamic, sleek and functional app can show that your business is a serious contender and one worth considering. Imagine you were a customer and you had to choose between two pizza joints. One has an app, one doesn’t. Immediately, your perception of the business with the app changes. It seems more established, better funded and of higher calibre.

4. Unparalleled Marketing and Connectivity

With your app installed on a person's phone, you always have a direct link to them — and vice versa. Through this, you can create a powerful communication tool, providing them with marketing materials, notifications of deals and sales, and gaining valuable data on your core demographics.

But this direct line of communication is not only beneficial for advertising. You can also use it to create a way for customers to connect with you. Tailored interfaces that allow users to provide feedback, ask questions, make complaints and connect in other ways is invaluable.

Customers want to communicate with your business — 9 out of every 10 of them! Having an app that helps you connect makes your business more appealing to customers. It is as simple as that.

5. Edge Out the Competition

20% of businesses have apps, which means 80% still don’t. The number of apps being built is constantly rising, but by the end of 2017, at least half of businesses will still be totally app-less. This means if you have an app, you have an edge over your competition. You can offer that increased accessibility and boost your perception of quality. You can market yourself to your customers better and ultimately get a leg up on the competition.

Graham Reddie, owner, Apps4U