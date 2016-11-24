Entrepreneur Pip Murray wins women in business award

Pip Murray receives her award

The hard work and effort put in by Pip Murray, founder of Pip & Nut, the all-natural nut and butter, was recognised when she was presented with the Women in Business prize at the 13th annual Startups Awards.

Keen athlete Pip began making nut butters when she was looking for nutritious and tasty things to eat before heading out on a training run, and it wasn’t long before she decided that it was time for the humble nut to be “put back on the nutritional map”.

Nine months after launch, Pip & Nut has found itself listed in more than 400 stores in the UK and Ireland, including high end stores such as Selfridges, Ocado and Fortnum &Mason. Before the year is out, the brand will also launch in Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencer and is forecasting six-figure sales.

Pip & Nut is currently available in three different flavours - peanut butter, almond butter and coconut almond butter – and sold in jars or in on-the-go squeeze packs.

Pip was delighted to win. “Sometimes when running a business it can be difficult to get perspective on what you've achieved, so winning this award has not only allowed me to step back and see how much progress we've made as a company but also reflects the huge amount of work that's gone into creating our brand over the past four years and the huge potential there is for Pip & Nut in the future. I owe a lot to my hard working team, who are the backbone of this company, and my mentors who support me at every step. They very much deserve the recognition of this award as I do - I couldn't have done it without them.”

Highly commended in the Women in Business category were Claire Vero, founder of Aurelia Probiotic Skincare and Emily Forbes, founder of video collaboration platform, Seenit.