Cooking up nicely for Small Business Saturday

Small independent food businesses from around the UK have been featured in a new cookery book published to promote Small Business Saturday this weekend.

Recipes include Mulled Wine Heaven, Daube of Organic Beef, Chickpea Curry with Greens as well as Gingerbread Pizza and a Saffron & Cardomom-infused Chocolate & Pomegranate Cake. The book can be downloaded free from the Small Business Saturday website at www.smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com.

Small Business Saturday is already the UK's most successful small business campaign. This is the fourth year of the campaign, which last year saw £623m spent with small businesses across the UK on Small Business Saturday, an increase of £119m or 24 per cent on the previous year. The campaign trended at number one in the UK on Twitter on the day with more than 100,000 campaign-related tweets being sent. Over 75% of local councils supported the campaign, giving considerable national reach into local communities.

The campaign is a great nationwide promotional and marketing tool for small businesses. It is free to participate and any small businesses can get involved - from one-man-bands, through to a high growth office, and from tradesmen to social media gurus. In addition to the big day, the campaign also delivers help and advice alongside opportunities to connect with other small businesses.

Campaign director Michelle Ovens said: “The British public has a great affection for small businesses and we continue to see that grow year on year. Small Business Saturday is an exceptional example of collaboration and co-operation with small businesses teaming up in communities around the UK, Although the campaign focuses on one day, the goal is to have a lasting impact on small businesses by changing mind-sets, so that people make it their mission to support small businesses all year round.”