Top award for sustainable Somerset water company

SDS Limited has been named National Small to Medium Sized Business of the Year in the Lloyds Bank National Business Awards, recognising the privately-owned Somerset company’s industry leadership, innovation and outstanding business performance.

The SME award – which received a record number of entries this year – recognises the outstanding business growth that has established SDS as a UK leader in sustainable drainage and surface water treatment systems. The judges paid tribute to SDS’s innovation and commitment to developing more sustainable approaches to reliable water management.

Gareth Oakley, Managing Director, SME Banking at Lloyds Banking Group said: “SDS has grown over its 20 year history to become the UK’s leader in sustainable drainage systems. More recently, to meet the increasing importance of water quality, they have diversified to include new water treatment systems. They impressed the panel with their drive for innovative new engineering solutions and focus on delivering the best value for their clients. And it’s this principle that has both attracted new clients and contributed to the extremely high level of loyalty they enjoy.”

SDS Managing Director Patrick Cullen, pictured above, said: “We are delighted to be recognised with this award which above all reflects the hard work of a successful business team. Winning this award for the area where we are based in Biddisham, Somerset, I believe will also mean a lot to the whole area as well as to everyone who works for us. Since the days when I first set up the company, we have always strived to deliver sector-leading performance and to find more sustainable ways to manage and use precious water resources. Above all, we place great value on our customer relationships, founded on our unique ability to provide a turn-key service incorporating design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of water management systems.”

www.sdslimited.com