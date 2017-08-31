UK hotspots for start-ups

Nothing beats the thrill of becoming your own boss and seeing your dreams of starting a company come to life. It can be tough starting out, but every year hundreds of start-up companies flourish making the dreams of the people behind them a reality. As a champion of everything entrepreneurial, the people at startups.co.uk wanted to dive into the statistics and see the state of the UK’s start-up landscape.

Using the last three years of the Startups 100 rankings, they plotted the location and industry of the UK’s top start-ups to see which industries are surging ahead, and which have room for improvement. Some companies were so successful they graced the Startups 100 list over multiple years, meaning the research found a total of 234 different businesses.

First, let’s see where in the country you’ll find the best start-ups: