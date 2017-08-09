This is the best city in the world to work for a start-up

With incubators and accelerators dotted all over the place, have you ever wondered which of the world’s cities is the best to move to and work for a start-up?

Wonder no more. Nestpick has ranked the world’s top start-up cities, taking into account their start-up ecosystems, salaries, benefits, cost of living and quality of life.

It turns out the best place in the world to join a start-up is Singapore, which the report’s authors scored well for healthcare, safety and its thriving start-up scene.

The rest of the top five were Helsinki, San Francisco, Berlin and Stockholm.

London didn’t fare quite so well in the study, coming in at number 43. Although it scored highly for its start-up ecosystem, healthcare, gender equality and holiday allowance, its cost of living held it back and it only managed 2.16 out of five in terms of affordability.

“Certain cities may offer bigger paychecks, but after considering taxes and living expenses, the return may not be so high,” said Nestpick managing director Ömer Kücükdere.

“Similarly, professionals should consider quality of life. Will vacation days be adequate to visit home? Is healthcare as accessible as you would like it to be?

“We believe that time taken researching potential employers should not overshadow understanding the best cities in which to work. We hope that our study helps those looking to work in start-ups identify the cities which may best suit their needs.”

Different cities around the world topped the study’s individual categories.

San Francisco offered the highest salaries, and seven of the ten highest-earning cities were in the US. Dubai had the highest benefits score, but ranked bottom for equality.

Six French cities – Nice, Toulouse, Marseille, Lyon, Nantes and Paris – jointly ranked top in terms of the quality of the healthcare services on offer.

Munich offered the best quality of life, while Bangalore was the most affordable city.

