New deal for the Business Wales programme

Practical Sales Processes (PSP) has signed of a new contract with Business in Focus, a lead contractor on the Business Wales programme. Business Wales, which is funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government, supports the sustainable growth of small and medium size enterprises across Wales by offering access to information, guidance and business support.

PSP will provide a range of sales services focused on helping companies grow their business by securing more contracts including: –

1. DealGym an opportunity qualification and sales strategy development application that helps sales teams to:

• Develop an in-depth understanding of their customers’ priorities

• Accurately assess their probability of winning

• Make informed decisions to qualify the deal in (or out)

• Develop and refine their sales strategy based on identified gaps

• Ensure effective resource allocation

• Create a continuous, sales-focused, learning process across their company

2. Workshops focusing on different aspects of the sales process including:

• The Buying Cycle

• Value Propositions

• Opportunity Qualification

3. Sales operations coaching and mentoring designed to help improve performance of sales teams and secure more contracts.

