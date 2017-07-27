Invest in your workspace and it will inspire your team

By Richard Morris, UK CEO, Regus

Could you describe what’s on the walls of your office? So much corporate interior décor is formulaic and uninspiring – easily overlooked and serving no purpose. But rather than being an afterthought, office art should be an important consideration. A body of research exists explaining how well-thought-out office art can inspire staff and increase wellbeing and productivity. So what are some of the main advantages of including artwork in the workplace?

Creative stimulus

Having art around you can inspire creative reactions. This creativity needn’t be forced through inspirational slogans or clichéd images of achievement. Impressive artworks or photography can stimulate creative potential and help to generate innovative thinking.

A reason to re-focus

Staring at a screen all day is a modern work curse. Having a reason to look away and to re-focus reduces fatigue, headaches and the effects of eye-strain in the long term. Regularly changing what’s on the walls or displayed in the office will encourage people to break from the screen, take a look about them, and recharge their productivity levels.

Brand values

What you display on the walls or the floorspace speaks volumes about your brand. Taking pride in your work environment tells staff that you care and provides them with a clear brand philosophy. Involving employees in the decision-making process can really drive debate and engagement. And what about including work from local artists or colleges? Not only does this boost your standing in the local community – thus helping your search for employee talent – it can also be a great way of generating column inches in the local press.

With the move towards remote working and flexible workspace, many businesses are looking to stamp their identity on the space that they consume. Forward-thinking workspace providers enable businesses to personalise the office space that they use and involve clients in the discussions around communal space artworks.

If artwork isn’t in your budgeting for next year, perhaps it’s time to reconsider. Inspirational workspaces are helping professionals to deliver inspirational performances.

regus.co.uk