Making small business insurance simple

Insurance isn’t rocket science, yet too many think it’s all about meerkats and fat opera singers!

Trident Insurance are prepared to spend all the time you need to understand what you are paying for, and we will always do that so long as you tell us what we need, which is all material information, to allow us to get you the best price.

As an SME or small business, the biggest problem is budgeting for time to do all that needs be done. That’s where so many insurance suppliers see your Achilles heel and abuse it. You say yes because it gets the insurance issue out of the way!

Insurance is still very much seen as a grudge purchase.

Insurance suppliers have tied themselves in knots trying to convince you that by commoditising the products it’s no harder than buying a can of beans; and brokers are seen as an interlopers, when in fact comparison sites charge the insurers a commission on every transaction no less than a brokers. But what you get with comparison sites are loads of white label names and no explanations when you get stuck.

Trident Insurance has been in business for over 25 years as an Independent Broker, which means we are not tied to anyone. We have a large panel of good insurers who are main line names and also syndicates who work within Lloyd’s of London. If we don’t like the way they do their administration or handle claims we won’t deal with them, because that’s what insurance is primarily about for a customer, as well as competitive pricing.

Without you we don’t exist, and that’s why we are prepared to go the extra mile every minute of our working day (Monday – Friday 09.00am-17.30pm and Saturday 09.00am-12.30pm).

We believe that Trident Insurance are proof that having a Champagne taste and a Guinness budget can be compatible with no loss of cover.

No two companies or clients are alike, their insurance requirements vary in all areas of demands and needs. We pride ourselves on delivering what our clients are expecting, be it for their business or personal insurances.

So when it comes to SME commercial insurance, from Fleet cover to buildings and contents, from Professional Indemnity to Employers Liability Trident Insurance really will take care of everything.

0800 038 9000

sales@trident-insurance.co.uk

www.trident-insurance.co.uk