Small Business Saturday unveils free workshops

Small business experts and entrepreneurs will once again lead a series of free workshops as part of the ‘Inspire Series’ that has been organised by the team behind this year’s Small Business Saturday on December 2.

The experts will be giving talks and leading workshops open to existing and aspiring small businesses and entrepreneurs. The series will be informal and participatory and each talk will be followed by a Q&A session. Each event will also be streamed on Facebook Live and will include a live Twitter Q&A to allow for digital participation for those who cannot make the talks in person.

The first event, which will be staged at Birmingham City University, will be a “Small Business Accounting Masterclass” on Wednesday July 5 between 1.15pm and 3.30pm. This free Accounting Masterclass from Integrity Accounting will show how you can you can grow your business, save money and become more profitable. This talk on multiple vital topics for small businesses will be followed by a Question and Answer session with the opportunity for one to one advice for those in attendance.

“Running a small business can be quite stressful and lonely at times, and the support they receive can be invaluable for the business,” explains Shohaib Shafiq from Integrity Accounting Services. “Our mission is to help business owners attain their business and personal goals as well as helping them with their requirements to submit accounts and tax returns. The workshop will offer invaluable advice about how to run your business effectively, be tax efficient as well as a chance to quiz a Chartered Management Accountant about any issues facing your business.”

The second event, which will be staged at Somerset House in London, is “How To Network” on Tuesday, July 25 at 1pm. Carolyn Dailey from business incubator Creative Entrepreneurs will explain why networking is a crucially important skill and how to understand the underlying dynamics of connection, how to get to know both leaders and peers in your desired field, how to introduce yourself and your story, how to follow up on introductions and how to keep your all-important confidence up.

“Networking is arguably the most important tool for success in the business of creativity,” explains Carolyn. “At Creative Entrepreneurs, our mission is to fill the gap in networking support for creative people, including one-on-one support in our networking workshop. There you will discover the best tips, tricks and mindsets to help you turn your creative dreams into successful reality.”

Details on how to attend or tune into these and other sessions in the Inspire series are available on the Small Business Saturday website

American Express originally founded the ‘Small Business Saturday’ initiative in the US in 2010 and remains the principal supporter of the campaign in the UK, as part of its on-going commitment to encourage consumers to shop small. The campaign is also supported by PRS for Music, Dropbox and Mercedes Benz Vans and also benefits from the backing of leading business organisations including the Federation of Small Businesses and Enterprise Nation.