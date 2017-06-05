Infographic: the sectors which will generate the most profit

By Colette Cassidy

For start-up or small-scale businesses, turning a profit can be tough, but if you choose the right industry, your chances of running a profitable venture improve greatly. If you can specialise in a niche that people will invariably need, your services will be much sought after and the sparsity of competition means that you can afford to charge more for your expertise. Some sectors also have the advantage of being relatively inexpensive to set up, improving the likelihood of turning a profit quickly. This graphic looks at which small business sectors are most likely to generate a substantial profit.

http://allfinancetax.com/capital-gains-tax-returns/