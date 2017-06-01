Growing Leeds creative agency celebrates 10th anniversary in style

Leeds-based brand, communications and design agency, BML Creative, has recently announced a series of special works to celebrate its tenth anniversary. Founded by husband and wife, David and Natalie Holloway, pictured above, BML offers creatively-led design and marketing services with a strong focus on brand strategy. Its clients include the University of London, NHS, The Royal British Legion and End of the Road Festival.

Director Natalie said: “We’re incredibly proud to have hit such a big milestone. Ten years is a long time for anyone to be in business. When Dave and I started out, we had absolutely no idea of the twists and turns that lay ahead of us. It has been an incredible journey – not always an easy one, but definitely memorable.”

To celebrate the milestone, BML will be undertaking a programme of special creative collaborations with local businesses and organisations all around the theme of ‘Ten’.

Creative director David added: “We didn’t want the occasion to pass by un-noticed, so instead we’ve decided to push the boat out and run an entire series of special collaborative projects over the next 12 months. We’re kicking things off by offering ten final-year design students in the Leeds area the opportunity to sit down with me for a detailed 1-2-1 portfolio review. The idea is to help them avoid some of the common pitfalls that I see from recent graduate job applications on a near daily basis.”