Join the Email Marketing Day event in London

Email marketing is vital for businesses of all sizes. By 2020, customers will manage 85 per cent of their relationships without talking to a human and brands have to focus on delivering relevant consumer experiences with their digital presence.

Luckily, subscribers want to receive legitimate permission-based emails and these can deliver up to an astounding 30:1 ROI. Picking the right email tactics that allow you to scale up is extremely important and decides on your success or failure.

To offer you a chance to:

gain actionable marketing education from industry experts, and

discover how-to details on proven digital strategies

FreshMail has partnered with Return Path and Holistic Email Marketing to hold Email Marketing Day on 14th of June in London.

What will you learn during the course of the event?

#EMD17 provides an opportunity to meet with online marketing experts to network and learn about digital communication strategies. The event is mostly focused on email format and its power to foster a relationship with subscribers, enabling you to achieve business goals while building a positive brand experience for customers.

The event organisers have gathered a superb lineup of speakers, featuring Return Path, Holistic Email Marketing, Pickaweb, Entrepreneur, DMA UK, FreshMail and CACI. Experts will give actionable tactics on email strategy and design, deliverability, content, consumer experience and digital communication.

Meet the Speakers

Kath Pay from Holistic Email Marketing

Kath will leave you armed with helpful tips, tricks and tools to send emails that will get opened and acted on after her talk:

Realise the benefits of Holistic Testing

Kath lives and breathes email marketing, and has over 18 years’ email marketing experience, and 10 years on the UK DMA Email Marketing Council. She is regarded as an industry thought leader, one of the World’s Top 50 Email Marketing Influencers, and is an internationally renowned speaker.

Kath heads up training for Econsultancy on personalisation and email marketing as well as having trained many brands on marketing automation.

Guy Hanson from Return Path

Guy will demystify deliverability and provide tips to help your messages reach inboxes instead of spam folders:

Improving deliverability as the email landscape evolves

Guy is a passionate advocate for intelligent use of customer data to drive responsive email programmes. With a knowledge base that now spans nearly 15 years, he is a global email expert and thought leader. Leading Return Path’s International Professional Services consulting team, Guy has worked with a broad range of clients across five continents to improve their email delivery, subscriber engagement and revenue generated.

Outside of work, Guy is the chairman of the DMA Email Council. In this role, he works with industry peers including brands, agencies and service providers to promote the best interests of the email industry to a broader audience. He is also a regular contributor to the industry press.

Jenna Tiffany from DMA UK

Jenna will explain how to build your email marketing kingdom based on a successful email strategy:

Importance of Strategy in Email Marketing

Jenna Tiffany is founder and strategy director at Let’s Talk Strategy, providing strategic consultancy services across the digital marketing mix. Jenna has over 10 years’ marketing experience within B2B and B2C sectors with experience in the travel, financial and retail sectors. As the communications ambassador for the CIM Greater London regional board and a contributing hub member to the DMA’s Email Marketing Council, Jenna’s expertise ranges in working with both small and large brands such as to analyse and develop their key journeys and wider digital marketing activities, developing best-in-class digital marketing strategies and campaigns to deliver ROI. As a proven thought leader, competent public speaker and publisher, Jenna can be regularly seen covering key industry topics.

Email Marketing Day, an unmissable one-day event, is held at The Engine, Runway East, 10 Finsbury Square, Old Street, London. The days are getting warmer and longer so after the official part you’re kindly welcome to join everyone in The Jugged Hare Pub for social networking.

Maria Wachal is international marketing manager at @FreshMail_APP. Being passionate about digital marketing and new technologies she feels strongly that email is king and has definitely not left the building yet!