Blok Knives wins £20,000 SME award

Blok Knives, an SME which makes handmade kitchen knives, has been awarded £20,000 after successfully outlining its plans for international growth to a panel of business experts.

Blok Knives was crowned the winner of the contest organised by FedEx from a shortlist of 10 companies across a range of sectors. Blok Knives was judged against robust criteria which included sales growth, strategic vision for the company and how the business is supporting the local community and environment.

“The SME market is incredibly buoyant and filled with dynamic companies which have huge potential for growth and development,” said Martin Davidian, one of the judges and managing director, sales, UK North and Ireland at FedEx Express.

“The FedEx Small Business Grant UK aims to provide them with the support needed to achieve this growth across an international stage. The fact our esteemed panel of business judges was so impressed by the entrants this year is testament to the quality and entrepreneurial flair of each of the businesses. With eight countries across the world taking part this year, we hope to help more SMEs to realise their global ambitions.”